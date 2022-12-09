Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway First Look: Rani Mukerji Is A Mother On A Mission

Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.(courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)

Makers of the movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway unveiled a new release date on Friday, on social media. Taking to Instagram, Zee Studios dropped the still of Rani Mukerji from the movie along with the announcement. Sharing the still, they wrote, "Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children. #RaniMukerji's #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway to release in cinemas on 3rd March 2023."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani), Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which was earlier slated to release on May 20, 2022 but now it will premiere on March 3, 2023. Shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India.

Rani is also coming up with her memoir, which is scheduled to release on her birthday, March 21, 2023. The memoir will be a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani's inspiring journey.

Sharing more details about it, Rani said, "In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven't had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one's for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special." The book will be published by Harper Collins India.

Rani made her acting debut in 1996 with Bengali film Biyer Phool when she was just 16. She later appeared in Hindi film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in the same year and since then she has acted in several films. Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Badal, Bichhoo, Saathiya, Yuva, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babl, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Mardani among several others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)