Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer Gives Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars 'Goosebumps'

Rani Mukherji in a still from the movie (courtesy: karanjohar)

Rani Mukerji is back and how. The actress will play the titular role in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,which is inspired by true events.The makers have released the trailer today, and it is fantastic. Rani Mukjeri's impeccable acting skills have everyone hooked. Fans, including us, are super excited to watch the film. Well, we are happy to report that our favourite Bollywood celebrities share a similar sentiment. They have given a shout out to Rani Mukerji's performance. Actress Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her baby girl Raha last year, called it a “moving trailer.” Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “Weeping! What a moving trailer.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor, after watching the trailer, has declared that there is no one like Rani Mukerji. She wrote, “No one absolutely no one is better than Rani Mukerji.”

Sonam Kapoor's cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor said he was “shaken to the core by the sheer emotional strength of this trailer and story.” Sending love and luck to the team, he wrote, “And, here, we have the true story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the foster care system. Shaken to the core by the sheer emotional strength of this trailer and story. Eagerly waiting for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Love and luck to the entire team.”

For Anushka Ranjan, the trailer was “chilling, heartbreaking…inspirational…Congratulations, what a beautiful movie it will be… Looking forward to it.”

Neha Dhupia just wrote one word for the trailer - “goosebumps”.

Shilpa Shetty said that she can't wait to watch the film.

Karan Johar has announced that this is Rani Mukerji's “best performance till date.” KJo, who “have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film,” said, “Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji's best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashhima Chibber. The film will hit the theatres on March 17. It is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.