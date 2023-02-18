Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: An Update On Rani Mukerji's Film

Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. (courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)

The makers of Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway shared an update about the film on Saturday. The actress, who was last seen in Netflix's documentary The Romantics, will play the lead role in the film which is based on true events. The trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, will be unveiled on February 23. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. It chronicles the main character's struggle and “fight against a nation” for her children. Sharing a new look of Rani Mukerji from the film, the makers wrote: “In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on March 17, 2023. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer coming on February 23, 2023.” The new poster shows a grim Rani Mukerji holding a baby in her arms with her other kid standing close to her. The trio are seen sporting winter outfits and a blurred image next to her appears to be of a police official.

Rani Mukerji announced her film in 2021. She first mentioned about her new project in an Instagram session via the official account of her family's production house Yash Raj Films. It was on her birthday – March 21.

Later in the day, the makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norwayannounced the film officially on social media. They also shared a statement by Rani Mukerji, where she said: “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, who I have known since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! It was amazing to see him and his company Emmay Entertainment grow. I am happy that Zee Studios collaborated with them for this powerful script. To partner with Ashima Chibber is something I am looking forward to., whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told.”

In December last year, Rani Mukerji's first look from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was out. The plotline describes the film as “the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was earlier scheduled to release on March 3 this year. But now, the release date has been moved to March 17.