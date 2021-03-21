Rani Mukerji's Birthday Gift To Fans: New Film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Details Here

Happy birthday, Rani Mukerji! (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh )

First, happy birthday, Rani Mukerji! The actress turned 43 on Sunday and on the special occasion, she gave her fans a wonderful gift - her new film titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani Mukerji earlier this week teased her fans about her upcoming projects and her birthday plans during an Instagram session through the official handle of Yash Raj Films, whose director Aditya Chopra is her husband. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will be directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. The shooting schedule of the film will start soon. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will showcase the story of a mother's battle against an entire country and as per Zee Studios' latest Instagram post, the storyline is "inspired by true events."

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji said in a statement: "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, who I have known since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! It was amazing to see him and his company Emmay Entertainment grow. I am happy that Zee Studios collaborated with them for this powerful script."

She said this about working with director Ashima Chibber: "To partner with Ashima Chibber is something I am looking forward to., whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told."

While interacting with her fans during an Instagram session earlier, Rani Mukerji said she plans to celebrate her birthday with her daughter, her husband, close friends and family because the COVID-19 cases have again spiked in Mumbai so she "can't really celebrate."

The actress also talked about her work-in-progress film Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which she co-stars with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Rani Mukerji also starred in the first installment of Bunty Aur Babli opposite Abhishek Bachchan.