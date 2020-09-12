Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Wrap Up The Shooting Of The Film

A picture from the sets of Bunty Aur Babli 2. (courtesy: yrf)

The team of Bunty Aur Babli 2 recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. Pictures from the film's last schedule were shared by the official Twitter page of Yash Raj Films, the production house which is backing the project. In the picture, Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari, can be seen happily posing together. The shooting was carried out while maintaining all the necessary safety measures, the tweet shared by YRF stated. "And it's a wrap! Bunty Aur Babli 2 crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures," read the tweet shared by Yash Raj Films on Saturday.

Earlier this year, the makers of the film shared a BTS picture from the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film. "Bunty Aur Babli 2 team con with finesse as they wrap the Abu Dhabi schedule," read the caption on the post.

Besides Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in films such as Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Rani Mukerji also starred in the first installment of Bunty Aur Babli, while Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan in the second part of the film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by debutant Varun Sharma and it has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

Bunty Aur Babli was one of the biggest hits of 2005 and it featured father-son-duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film showcased the story of two ambitious individuals, who conned people using the pseudonyms Bunty and Babli. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a cop in the film. The film resonates with today's generation through its great comic timing and the iconic song Kajra Re, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek.