Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Wrap Abu Dhabi Shooting Schedule

Yash Raj Films shared this picture. (courtesy: yrf)

Highlights Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari play the titular roles in 'Bunty Aur Bab

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan will also feature in the sequel

The film is slated to release on June 26

The makers and the cast Bunty Aur Babli 2 wrapped up their Abu Dhabi shooting schedule and shared a picture of the team on social media on Tuesday. They have been shooting in the capital of United Arab Emirates for the past few days. The photo features the cast of the film including Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The duo will be playing the titular roles in the film. Rani Mukerji, who starred in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli and will again be seen in its sequel, is also in the picture. Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan in the second part of the film. He can also be seen standing along with them in the photograph. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been produced by Aditya Chopra's production company Yash Raj Films. Their social media handle shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 team con with finesse as they wrap the Abu Dhabi schedule!"

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "The BnB squad."

Bunty Aur Babli was directed by Shaad Ali and also starred Amitabh Bachchan. However, he is not expected to return in the sequel to the film. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek featured together in the film for the first time in Bunty Aur Babli.

Abhishek Bachchan was approached by YRF to join the film's cast, but things "didn't work out" for him. In an interview with news agency PTI, Rani said, "The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him dearly."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by debutant Varun Sharma. He has previously worked as an assistant director in the 2016 film Sultan and 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, both starring Salman Khan. The film is slated to release on June 26.