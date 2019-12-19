Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan Joins Rani Mukerji Because 'Things Didn't Work Out' With Abhishek Bachchan

Saif Ali Khan will play Bunty to Rani Mukerji's Babli (courtesy yrf)

Remember reports that the original Bunty and Babli will return in the Bunty Aur Babli sequel? They are partially true. In Bunty Aur Babli 2.0, actor Saif Ali Khan will play the older Bunty, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan in the original movie. In a statement on Thursday, Rani revealed that the makers approached both Rani and Abhishek to reprise their roles and that Saif was roped in after things "didn't work out" with Abhishek. "The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him dearly," said Rani, reported news agency PTI. The cast of the Bunty Aur Babli sequel was announced earlier this week with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mumbai based debutante Sharvari playing the titular roles.

The 41-year-old actress, who has worked with Saif in films such as Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum, added: "As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I'm really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films." About reuniting with Rani again, here's what Saif said: "Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I'm looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It's also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again."

About coming on board for the sequel, Saif said he "instantly connected" with the script: "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today's time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it's a new role for me, new language and milieu and that's what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty-Babli in the film. It's fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging."

Directed by Varun Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the shooting schedule of Bunty Aur Babli has begun already.

