Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Desi Mom Rani Mukerji Fights For Children Taken From Her

Rani Mukerji in a still from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released on Thursday afternoon and Rani Mukerji's performance in the almost 3-minute-long video is phenomenal. The film is inspired by true events. The trailer establishes immigrant Indian mother Devika Chatterjee's perfect life in Norway with her husband and her two kids. Her life takes a drastic turn after her children are taken away by the Norwegian foster care system merely because of cultural differences. The foster care officials mention that Mrs Chatterjee and her family were being investigated for about 10 weeks and they claim that the Chatterjees are unfit as parents. They even claim that Devika is "mentally unstable."

The latter half of the trailer showcases Rani Mukerji's struggles as a mother separated from what can be described as her world. She takes a legal route and will do anything to win the battle against the Norwegian foster care system and win back the custody of her children.

Check out the trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway here:

Last week, the makers shared the official poster of the film and the caption on it read: "In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023."

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 17. The film has extensively been shot in Estonia and in some parts of India.