Rani Mukerji On Big Love For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: 'First Time I'm Witnessing'

A still from the video. (courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)

Rani Mukerji is currently receiving a great response on the Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer. Overwhelmed by the reactions, the actress spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said this is probably the first time in her entire career she is witnessing "so much love and emotion." "The reactions to the trailer have been too special and overwhelming, to say the least... I'm very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over, from my fans, people who have watched the trailer on social media, my own industry colleagues, friends, and family. In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!!" Rani Mukerji told Bollywood Hungama.

Recalling the last time she received such a response from her industry friends and the audience, Rani Mukerji added, "The last I remember this had happened was during Black! Very rarely do we get to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer. To see people get teary-eyed and cry after seeing the trailer of a film is again never heard of before. Somewhere they are connecting to the helplessness of a mother and are getting angered by the injustice. I am witnessing these kinds of reactions for the very first time. It baffles them that it's a true story!"

The actress concluded with these words, "I am really happy and hopeful that if the trailer can move them to this degree, they will definitely be moved to see Debika's cathartic journey in the film."

Watch the trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway below:

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is based on the true story of a couple who were separated from their children in Norway. What happens next is the movie all about. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on March 17, 2023.