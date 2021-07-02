Randhir Kapoor Moves To A New House. Kareena, Karisma, And Neetu Kapoor Join Him In Griha Pravesh Puja

Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the pic.

Actor Randhir Kapoor, who recently bought a new house near his daughter, actress Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra, hosted a house warming ceremony today. A griha pravesh puja (rituals while entering a new house) was held at Randhir Kapoor's Bandra house. Among others, Randhir Kapoor's daughters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were pictured outside his house as they arrived to join him for the ceremony. While Kareena Kapoor exuded elegance in a cream salwar suit, Karisma Kapoor picked out a white kurta which she paired with matching pants. Both the sisters posed happily for the shutterbugs for their solo pictures. Pictures of the celebrity sisters have been going viral on the Internet.

Neetu Kapoor, who is the wife of Randhir Kapoor's late brother, actor Rishi Kapoor, was also photographed by the shutterbugs at the event. Neetu Kapoor arrived at the house-warming ceremony with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu wore a pretty pink salwar suit for the function, while Riddhima can be seen dressed in a white shirt and jeans.

Besides Kareena, Karisma and Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor's sister Rima Jain's son, actor Aadar Jain, was also present at the house-warming ceremony. He waved at the shutterbugs present outside Randhir Kapoor's residence.

Kareena Kapoor also moved to her new house with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, in January this year. As mentioned above, her new house is located in Bandra. In January, she had hosted a house warming party right after moving into the house. Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor had joined her for the celebrations.