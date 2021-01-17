Kareena Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of Her New Home, Karisma And Randhir Kapoor Join The Celebrations

Karisma Kapoor with Karisma. (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan

She moved to her new house on Saturday

She shared pictures on Instagram

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor stepped into her new home on Saturday and she shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram profile on Saturday night. For her big day, Kareena's father and Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor visited her. He was photographed arriving at her house on Saturday. So did Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor, sharing a picture from her new happy place, wrote in her caption: "Door to new beginnings." Kareena's fans and friends congratulated her for the new house. Her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Congratulations! Time to make new memories."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor, sharing a picture with sister Kareena Kapoor wrote: "New beginnings always special." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #specialevening and #familylove. Check out her post here:

Randhir Kapoor was photographed outside Kareena Kapoor's new house in Mumbai on Saturday night. See the picture here:

Randhir Kapoor spotted outside Kareena Kapoor's new home.

Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. They announced their second pregnancy in August last year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.

In terms of films, Saif Ali Khan's line-up of films includes Hunter, Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav. Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects are Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's period drama Takht. She was last seen as a host of her talk show What Women Want Season 3.