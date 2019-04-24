Ranbir's Viral Selfie Reposted By Mom Neetu Kapoor With An 'Interesting' Caption

Neetu Kapoor re-shared Ranbir's viral selfie with fans (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights A certain selfie of Ranbir Kapoor with fans is crazy viral now Neetu Kapoor shared it on her Instagram profile "Quite an interesting pic," she captioned it

Ranbir Kapoor was on his way to his ritual football match on Sunday when he suddenly decided to delight a group of fans gathered outside the stadium gate with a selfie. Since then, Ranbir Kapoor's selfie has gone crazy viral with netizens going gaga over how adorable the 36-year-old star is. After trending for almost two days, the viral selfie was officially posted by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram and here's what she had to say: "Quite an interesting pic! Seems like the girls are holding picture frames." In the selfie, Ranbir and his fans are separated by a framed gate - while Ranbir concentrated towards including as many fans as possible, the happy faces in the background said he did a good job indeed.

Ranbir Kapoor, we love you too. Let's take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media. Well, officially he isn't but it is said that he has a secret profile with an unknown moniker to track updates. Ranbir Kapoor's absence on social media is made up for by Neetu Kapoor, who often shared posts about her actor son.

Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt also contributed to his social media footprint by sharing stunning photographs clicked by him when the two were shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra, which release later this year. While Ranbir also has Shamshera in the line-up, Alia has SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline.

