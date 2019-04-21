Catching Up With Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor. See Pics

Alia Bhatt photographed with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai.

Highlights Alia and Ranbir were spotted together on Saturday night The duo was photographed outside Dharma Productions' office Alia and Ranbir are co-stars in Brahmastra

Not a day goes by without Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor occupying a spot on the list of trends for their rumoured relationship. The Brahmastra co-stars trended big time after they were photographed together at the Dharma Productions office on Saturday night. The duo was seen twinning in black outfits. Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a pink tank top, which she paired with a pair of black track pants and a matching jacket. The 26-year-old actress had her tied in a bun. Ranbir was also dressed in a casual outfit. He was dressed in black t-shirt and matching track pants and was seen sporting a seamed cap. Flashbulbs popped at both the actors as they were seen exiting the Dharma Productions office together.

See the pictures from last night here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt photographed together.

Alia and Ranbir are frequently spotted hanging out together. The duo is often seen expressing their admiration for each other during interviews and even at public events. The duo trended big time after a video of Ranbir kissing Alia during the Zee Cine Awards was shared on the Internet. Take a look at the video here:

That's not it, during the Filfmare Awards, Alia Bhatt said during her acceptance speech: "Tonight is all about love, there, my special one, I love you, Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt- I love you (from stage) after winning award, while Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles#FilmfareAwards2019pic.twitter.com/UPHZFzvV5L — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) March 23, 2019

Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the Brahmastra co-stars made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai last year. Alia even accompanied Ranbir to New York in December last year, where the actor's father father Rishi Kapoor is undergoing medical treatment.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.