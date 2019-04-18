On Kalank Day, How Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan De-Stressed

Here's how Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan unwound at Karan Johar's house party

Updated: April 18, 2019 14:05 IST
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan arriving at Karan Johar's party


New Delhi: 

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan begun early celebrations of Kalank's bumper opening with a party on Wednesday evening, hosted by none other than Karan Johar. Kalank, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, has recorded a score of Rs 21.60 crore with its mid-week release. While cinegoers were enjoying Kalank in theatres, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were de-stressing at Karan Johar's Mumbai residence. The Kalank co-stars were photographed arriving in their cars - Alia was casually dressed for a chill scene with her friends. Varun Dhawan, whose phone must have been ringing off the hook, flashed the thumbs up sign to the paparazzi.

On the eve of Kalank's release, Varun Dhawan confessed about being nervous in an interaction with IANS: "Everyone is going to watch it and all I wanted to do is be good in it. Fear of failure makes me anxious." Here's how Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan unwound at Karan Johar's house party:

It was not only Alia and Varun, who partied for Kalank's stellar opening but the guest list also included Karan Johar's good friend Shweta Bachchan Nanda and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Alia is working with Ayan in Brahmastra, which co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and will also be produced by Dharma Productions. Zoya Akhtar, who collaborated with Karan Johar for Lust Stories, also partied with the rest.

Some from the ensemble cast of Kalank were missed at the party - Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank opened to decent reviews on Wednesday, with particularly Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit singled out for their performances.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is set in the pre-independence era of 1945.



