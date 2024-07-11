Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Clocks 10 Years. Here Are Some Of Its Memorable Dialogues

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt completes 10 years in Bollywood. Here are some iconic dialogues from movie:

  1. Varun Dhawan: "Hamara income high ho na ho, outcome to hamara bhi world class hai"

  2. Alia Bhatt: "Main pehda hi hot hui thi"

  3. Varun Dhawan: "Friend request bhejun toh despo. Na bhejun to attitude bhola ladka kare to kya kare"

  4. Alia Bhatt: Mai shaadi karungi toh Kareena wala designer lehenga pehenke karungi warna dulhe ko tata tata bye bye kar do"

  5. Varun Dhawan: "Bandhe perfect nahi hote, rishtey perfect hote hai"

  6. Alia Bhatt: "Dulha choice ka nahi to lehenga to choice ka dila do"

  7. Varun Dhawan: "Dil kehta hai, Jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan, main naachungi"

  8. Alia Bhatt: "Tu bottle soongta reh jayega aur meri khatam ho jayegi"

  9. Varun Dhawan: "Agar tum mujhe na milti, toh main toh shaadi hi nahi karta"

  10. Alia Bhatt: "Aapki sabse achi baat yeh hai ki aap kabhi bhi serious nahi hote"



