Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Clocks 10 Years. Here Are Some Of Its Memorable Dialogues

Delhi: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt completes 10 years in Bollywood. Here are some iconic dialogues from movie:
Varun Dhawan: "Hamara income high ho na ho, outcome to hamara bhi world class hai"
Alia Bhatt: "Main pehda hi hot hui thi"
Varun Dhawan: "Friend request bhejun toh despo. Na bhejun to attitude bhola ladka kare to kya kare"
Alia Bhatt: Mai shaadi karungi toh Kareena wala designer lehenga pehenke karungi warna dulhe ko tata tata bye bye kar do"
Varun Dhawan: "Bandhe perfect nahi hote, rishtey perfect hote hai"
Alia Bhatt: "Dulha choice ka nahi to lehenga to choice ka dila do"
Varun Dhawan: "Dil kehta hai, Jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan, main naachungi"
Alia Bhatt: "Tu bottle soongta reh jayega aur meri khatam ho jayegi"
Varun Dhawan: "Agar tum mujhe na milti, toh main toh shaadi hi nahi karta"
Alia Bhatt: "Aapki sabse achi baat yeh hai ki aap kabhi bhi serious nahi hote"