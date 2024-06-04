Alia Bhatt's Shout Out To New Parents Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal: 'Another Little Girl Who's Going To Rule The World'

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)

Congratulations are pouring in for new parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Alia Bhatt, Varun's dear friend and co-star of several movies. Sharing Varun Dhawan's post announcing his baby girl's arrival on her Instagram stories, Alia wrote, "Joy, joy and pure joy! Another little girl who's going to rule the world. Congratulations dearest Nat and VD!" Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their debuts together in the 2012 film Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Later, they worked in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank. Take a look at what Alia Bhatt posted here:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl on Monday late night. The news was first confirmed by Varun's father David Dhawan as he was asked by the paparazzi stationed outside the hospital. On Tuesday morning, Varun shared a post announcing the baby's arrival. The caption accompanying the post read, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby." The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations. Woohoo." Varun's Citadel Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented: "The best news. Congratulations to you both." Kareena Kapoor added, "God bless all of you. Wonderful news." Abhishek Bachchan added in the comments, "What wonderful news. Congratulations." Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." Pulkit Samrat commented, "Big congratulations guys. Awesome." Parineeti Chopra wished the new parents on social media and she wrote, "Congrats." Actor Rohit Saraf added, "Congratulations to the whole family." Chitrangda Singh wrote, "Congratulations to the parents...Such a blessing." Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in an intimate ceremony in January 2021 and they announced their pregnancy in February this year.