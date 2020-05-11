Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu And Samara In Riddhima Kapoor's Favourite Fam Memories

Riddhima and Ranbir from her Instagram stories (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is smiling on her Instagram again. Delhi-based Riddhima couldn't be with her family when Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai and had constantly been posting throwbacks featuring her father. Only recently, Riddhima shared glimpses of her family moments with the Kapoors on her Instagram stories, featuring brother Ranbir, mom Neetu and daughter Samara. On Mother's Day yesterday, Riddhima showered a whole lot of love to Neetu and wrote in a post: "Love and only love - Happy Mother's Day, Ma." Meanwhile, Riddhima's daughter Samara baked a few cupcakes both for her mom and grandmom. "Happy Mother's Day, mom and naani," nine-year-old Samara wrote on the cupcake box.

Take a look at Riddhima's Instagram stories here:

Riddhima and Ranbir from her Instagram story

Riddhima with Samara and Neetu Kapoor

Samara made these cupcakes!

Here's what Riddhima shared for Neetu on Mother's Day:

Earlier, Riddhima shared this jam-packed throwback photo featuring Neetu, aunt Babita, Ranbir, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya with Rishi Kapoor and said nothing.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

She even revisited childhood memories to mourn Rishi Kapoor. "Legends live forever... miss you," she captioned a priceless throwback.

Screenshots of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on the morning of April 30. Just the night before, Riddhima was granted permission to drive to Mumbai from Delhi. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and lives with her husband and daughter in Delhi. She couldn't make it to the funeral in time but Riddhima is said to have attended Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet at home on May 2. On May 3, she immersed her father's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga along with brother Ranbir and mom Neetu.