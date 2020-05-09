Rishi Kapoor To Ranbir Kapoor To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Count The Stars In The Throwback Pic Shared By Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photo. (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni seems to be spending her days rummaging through the dust-caked family albums. The 39-year-old jewellery designer has been flooding her Instagram stories with priceless throwback pictures featuring dad Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer in a hospital in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. Riddhima, missing her dad, has been taking trips down the memory lane and coming back with throwback pictures. On Saturday, Riddhima shared another throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor and it is making us count the stars in it. The star-studded throwback picture features Rishi Kapoor with his family, Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir. It also features Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan can also be seen posing for the camera. The picture also stars other members of the Kapoor family including Kareena and Karisma's mother Bobita. Riddhima shared the family picture on her Instagram story and dropped a heart emoticon. Take a look:

Riddhima also shared a family picture featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and herself on her Instagram stories. In the monochrome picture, Riddhima can be seen posing for the camera while her parents smile with all their hearts. Riddhima shared the picture and dropped a pink heart emoji. Take a look:

Riddhima, who was not able to be present for Rishi Kapoor's funeral, drove from Delhi to Mumbai with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. Riddhima, Neetu and Ranbir immersed Rishi Kapoor's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga Tank last week ahead of which a prayer meet was held by the Kapoors over the weekend.

Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Bobby and many others, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he underwent treatment in New York for 11 months. He returned to India in September last year. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka.