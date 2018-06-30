'Ranbir Kapoor Is Outstanding In Sanju': Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured beau Alia Bhatt can't stop praising her Brahmastra co-star after watching Sanju. The actress, who was spotted attending the screening of the film with Ranbir on Thursday, said that the film is "outstanding" news agency IANS reported. "I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, Sanju is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it," IANS quoted Alia Bhatt saying. Alia Bhatt's comment come at a time when the duo have been trending on and off for their reported romance. Sanju is the biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, which has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the film.



Alia also couldn't stop saying all things nice about the Sanju director as well and said she is a huge "fan" of Mr Hirani. "I am really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani so whenever his films come out, I cannot wait to see it and every time, he manages to hit out of the park. It is one of the best films that we have right now in the past couple of years," Alia told IANS.



The 25-year-old actress seemed to have been impressed by the supporting cast as well. Vicky Kaushal, who was Alia's co-star from her last film Raazi, is part of Sanju too. Speaking about her co-star and the cast of Sanju, Alia said: "Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It's a full package."



Sanju opened at the theatres on Friday and has been well received by the audience - trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the early estimates to be at Rs 32 crores as the first day collections of the movie. Critics and fans have showered Rajkumar Hirani's film with outstanding reviews so far. In his review of NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Director and co-writer Rajkumar Hirani takes liberties with true events for the purpose of bolstering the film's emotional appeal, but he does not let Sanju turn into a mere cinematic apologia for a temperamental movie star's many indiscretions. Together with screenwriter Abhijat Joshi, he crafts an intelligent script that highlights the upheavals unleashed in Dutt's life by drugs, alcohol, girls, guns and goons. The film is marked by both empathy and surprising bluntness. ".



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dating rumours featured in headlines after the duo made a blockbuster entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception last month. Ranbir Kapoor had (sort of) revealed about their romance in his interview to GQ June 2018 issue. "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space," Ranbir said during the interview.



