Ranbir Kapoor Gets Daughter Raha's Name Tattooed On Collarbone

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: seeuatthemovie)

Ranbir Kapoor, busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Animal, recently appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna's show Unstoppable With NBK. A video from a segment of the episode is going insanely viral, in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen showing his new tattoo. The actor got his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's name inked on his collarbone. "Sir, I also have the name of my daughter," he says in the video as she shows his tattoo. Last year, in an interview with Mashable India, when he was asked if he would be getting a tattoo anytime soon, Ranbir replied, "Hopefully soon. The 8 or something, I don't know. Maybe my (tattoo is) going to be children's names or I don't know." Well, child's name it is then.

Check out the viral video here:

On Raha's first birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a photo dump on her Instagram. It was accompanied by a note for her daughter that read, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby Tiger... we love you more than love itself."

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year.