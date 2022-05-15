Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy Dinner Date As They Mark Their One Month Anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor snapped leaving a restaurant.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out last night in the city to celebrate their one month wedding anniversary. The couple got married last month in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14 in the presence of their family and close friends. They were spotted leaving a restaurant after their dinner date. In a viral video, the couple looks adorable together - Alia can be seen in a blue floral dress featuring a deep neckline, while Ranbir looks dapper in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Here have a look at the video:

Earlier on Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared some unseen pictures from her wedding day to mark the occasion. The first photo is from their wedding day, while the last two pictures are from their post-wedding bash. Check out the post below:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt shared dreamy pictures from the wedding and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen together in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. The film will hit the theatres on September 9.