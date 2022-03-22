Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Batt Spotted At A Varanasi Ghat Shooting For Brahmastra

Ranbir and Alia spotted in Varanasi. (courtesy: ranbirkapooruniverse)

Ever since Ayan Mukerji announced the release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, movie-buffs have been eagerly waiting to watch the film. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted at a ghat of Varanasi to complete the last schedule of the shooting. A fan page of Ranbir has shared a video on Instagram, wherein we can see Alia wearing a long yellow dress while Ranbir looked uber cool in a white t-shirt paired with denim and layered the look with a red shirt.

In the video, Ranbir and Alia are being escorted by their team to the location. Check out below:

As per the reports doing rounds on all entertainment portals, the team of Brahmastra will be in the city for around four days. They are shooting a few important scenes and a big song.

A few weeks ago, the makers unveiled the look of Alia as Isha on her 29th birthday, leaving them exciting. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra."

Here have a look:

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is slated to release in the theatres on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. While, the second and third parts are due in 2024 and 2026.