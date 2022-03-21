Viral: Aamir Khan Dances To RRR's Naatu Naatu With Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR And Ram Charan

Aamir Khan with team RRR (Courtesy: anilkumarmovies69)

Last night, Aamir Khan attended the promotional event of S S Rajamouli's RRR in Delhi. The 3 Idiots actor was seen interacting with the star cast of the film and also danced to RRR's popular track Naatu Naatu. Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan taught Aamir Khan the steps of the song. Several fan pages shared videos and photos of Aamir from the promotional event and they are going viral on the web. Aamir Khan was a special guest at the promotional event. Naatu Naatu is titled Naacho Naacho in Hindi. The song, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing identical steps was released in November and has become one of the popular songs.

Check out Aamir Khan's dance on Naatu Naatu:

RRR has been written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli. The music of the film is composed by MM Keeravani with KK Senthilkumar handling the camera. It is bankrolled under the banner of DVV Entertainment. Reportedly, the film has been made at a budget of Rs 336 crore, excluding the salary of the cast as well as the crew.

The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and also features Ajay Devgn in a cameo role. S S Rajamouli's RRR will release on March 25 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen inLaal Singh Chaddha, which will release on August 11. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.