RRR Gets Yet Another Release Date. Details Here

RRR makers share an update (Courtesy: rrrmovie)

Highlights RRR makers have confirmed the film's release date

The film will now release on March 25, 2022

RRR has been directed by S S Rajamouli

The makers of RRR have confirmed the film's release date. The film's release date was pushed many times due to COVID-19 restrictions. S S Rajamouli's film will now release on March 25, 2022. The makers have shared a poster of the film with the new release date and has captioned it as "#RRRonMarch25th, 2022.....FINALISED! #RRRMovie." RRR has been directed by S S Rajamouli and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film has Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt in key roles and Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo role. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Due to COVID-19 third-wave, many states had shut cinema halls, gyms and malls and weekend curfew was also imposed. Due to the restrictions, the several filmmakers had decided to postpone the release date of their upcoming movies. Apart from RRR, the release date of Jersey, Brahmastra, Prithviraj, Radhe Shyam, and others were postponed.

Check out the post by RRR makers:

Earlier, the film was slated to release on January 7, 2022, but the release date was pushed due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was later announced that RRR makers have finalised two release dates for the film and it will be released theatrically depending upon the situation.

RRR makers, in their last update, had written, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022." And now, the makers have selected a different date and it will release on March 25, 2022.

The film has been made on a mega-budget of ₹ 400 crore and will have Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. S S Rajamouli's RRR has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.