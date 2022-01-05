Prithviraj, RRR, Jersey And Other Film Releases Shifted Amid Covid Spike

A still from Prithviraj. (Image courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Highlights RRR was slated to release on January 7

Radhe Shyam was slated for a January 14 release

Several other films' release dates have been changed

January 2022 was scheduled with multiple film releases. However, with the spike in Covid-19 cases and restrictions being imposed in different parts of the country, the makers of several big Bollywood as well as other multi-lingual projects decided to shift the release dates. The list includes Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt. The makers of Radhe Shyam, featuring Prabhas, and Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, also revised their film calendars. Deepika Padukone's Gehraaiyaan, slated for an OTT release in January, will now stream in February.

SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was slated to release on January 7. However, the film's release date has been shifted. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the news of RRR being delayed was shared on January 1 on Twitter by the makers. "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love #RRRPPostopened #RRRMovie," the tweet read.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed#RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/CEtoV0vaYi — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 1, 2022

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, co-starring Manushi Chhillar, was also slated for a January release - it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 21. However, the film's release has been pushed, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The makers- Yash Raj Films are yet to announce a new release date.

Jersey, which showcases the story of a cricketer, who returns to play cricket in his 30s by joining the Indian cricket team, was slated to release on December 31. The film's release date has been shifted too and the revised date has not been revealed as of now. It is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Shahid tweeted a few weeks ago, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team, feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you as soon as we can with our film in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year."

Read Shahid Kapoor's tweet here:

Meanwhile, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, which will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, also has a new release date. On her 36th birthday, Deepika Padukone shared new posters of the film which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film which was earlier slated to release on January 25, will now stream on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Another film's release that was shifted amid the COVID spike is Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic dramaRadhe Shyam. An official statement announcing the delay in release was shared on social media by UV Creations, which is producing the film. In a tweet, the makers said, "We have to postpone the release of our film Radhe Shyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!" along with the hashtag #RadheShyamPostponed".

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support.



We will see you in cinemas soon..!#RadheShyamPostponedpic.twitter.com/aczr0NuY9r — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 5, 2022

Which film are you most excited to watch? Let us know using the comments section below.