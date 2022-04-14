Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Viral - Neetu Kapoor Rehearsing To Ranbir's Song 'Cutie Pie'

Alia, Ranbir Wedding: Neetu Kapoor with her dance squad (courtesy: neetu54)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a married couple now. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. However, a lot of effort was put in to make their day special, and what is a wedding without some dance performances. Recently, a video is going viral on the internet, wherein we can see Neetu Kapoor with her dance squad rehearsing to son Ranbir Kapoor's song Cutie Pie from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In a viral clip, choreographer Rajendra Singh could be seen teaching the song's signature dance steps to Neetu, Ranbir's sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra (Armaan Jain's wife) and his cousin Nitasha Nanda.

Here have a look at the viral video:

Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring her "dance squad," including Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra and Nitisha Nanda. She captioned the post as "Our dance squad," along with the dancing women emoticon.

Recently, Alia Bhatt sent her fans into a frenzy after she shared the first glimpse on her Instagram handle. Sharing her wedding pictures, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Ranbir and Alia tied the nuptial knot at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu. Apart from Kapoor and Bhatt's family, Akash Ambani, with his wife Shloka Mehta, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, also attended the wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story started at Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra set. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.