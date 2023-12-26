Ranbir-Alia With Raha, Karisma And Others In Fam-Jam Pics From The Kapoors' Christmas Celebrations

The Kapoor fam-jam. (courtesy: navyananda)

It was fam-jam time for the Kapoors and the Nandas at the annual Christmas lunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor at his Mumbai residence. The fam-jam photos feature Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor along with daughter Raha. The picture also features Aadar Jain with his new girlfriend Alekha Advani, Navya Naveli Nanda with brother Agastya Nanda and dad Nikhil Nanda. Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor can also be seen posing in the photos. We also spotted Karisma and her dad Randhir Kapoor and her mom Babita. Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor also feature in the frame. Armaan Jain and wife Anissa were pictured with their newborn baby. Rima Jain was also present at the bash. "A Merry Merry Christmas," Navya captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor shared some inside pictures and she wrote, "Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. Missed a few who couldn't make it today." Karisma's sister Kareena is currently holidaying in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur, Jeh. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor was also MIA from the pictures. Shweta Bachchan also skipped the bash.

See the photos shared by Navya Naveli Nanda here:

This is what Karisma Kapoor posted:

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived for the Christmas brunch on Monday, they revealed their daughter Raha's face as they were papped together.

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year.