Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor With Daughter Raha, Navya-Agastya Nanda At The Kapoor Family Christmas Lunch

Alia-Ranbir With daughter Raha and Agastya-Navya at Kapoor family's Christmas lunch

From Ranbir to Karisma Kapoor, it was a full house at the Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoor family in Mumbai's Juhu. However, what made the occasion even more joyous was Alia and Ranbir Kapoor brought Raha along for the annual Christmas lunch and even revealed her face for the first time to the world. Baby Raha was seen wearing a white dress and adorable red shoes as she posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue with her mom Alia Bhatt and dad Ranbir Kapoor. Others attending the Christmas lunch included celeb siblings Navya Naveli, Agastya Nanda who were spotted casually dressed.

Members of the Kapoor clan including Karisma Kapoor, her parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita and cousin Aadar Jain with his girlfriend Alekhya Advani marked their presence at the annual event.

Here are some pictures of from the afternoon:

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, who are at present in London along with their kids, had to give the lunch a miss.

The lunch comes hours after Alia and Ranbir were spotted attending a Christmas eve dinner at Mahesh Bhatt's house on Sunday night. Alia Bhatt also shared some inside pictures on her gram on Monday. Take a look at the post below:

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were earlier spotted attending annual event Umang 2023 on Saturday night. The duo were seen attending the evnt separately. Here are some pictures of the duo from the night:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming film Jigra while her husband Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his film Animal.