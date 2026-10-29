<i>Ramayana</i> Team To Interact With 18,000 Students Ahead Of Release, To Stream On JioHotstar

Ramayana team is on a promotional spree ahead of its November 5 release. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey will engage in a chat with 18,000 students across the nation in a show titled Har Yug Mein Rama. It will be streaming on JioHotstar from November 1.

On the show, Ranbir-Ravi will answer the queries from the students. What Ranbir has learnt from the ideals of Rama? or what is the ambition of making such a big film? students posed questions across the genres.

The teaser was dropped today.

On October 27, the makers of Ramayana hosted a special screening of their labour of love, Ramayana, at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi attended the screening.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

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