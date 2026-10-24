<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Before Release

The excitement for Ramayana is already showing at the ticket counters, two weeks ahead of its release. The upcoming mythological film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has had a strong start in advance ticket sales across India and is slowly moving towards the Rs 10 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk reports, Ramayana has earned Rs 9.91 crore through advance ticket sales. The Hindi version is leading bookings, while interest is also growing for the Kannada and Telugu versions.

Since 6 AM on October 23, the film has added Rs 1.75 Crore in the total, which is a 21% rise. During the same period, 380 more shows were added, taking the total number of shows to 4324.

The majority of the booking is coming from Hindi speaking audiences, from which the film has collected Rs 8.72 crore. The Kannada version follows with Rs 90.89 lakh, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 27.63 lakh.

The National Capital Region (NCR) is leading advance bookings for Ramayana. The film has done sales worth Rs 2.11 Crore by selling 26,867 tickets. Mumbai earned Rs 1.58 Crore through 22,649 tickets, followed by Bengaluru with Rs 1.13 crore from 17,341 tickets.

Hyderabad has collected Rs 61.16 lakh from 16,443 tickets, while Pune has recorded Rs 45.04 lakh from 6,363 tickets sold.

What makes these early numbers interesting is that ticket sales have not yet opened in several non national cinema chains and single screen theatres. This means the film will see a further rise in ticket sales once bookings become available on more screens.

Based on the Valmiki Ramayana, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi. The film is set to release on November 5.

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