Ram Charan On Stardom: 'It's My Driving Force, Sometimes It's A Burden'

Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

RRR's big win at Oscars 2023 brought global fame to director SS Rajamouli and the entire team. MM Keeravaani's electrifying track Naatu Naatu made RRR the first Indian film to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. This was RRR's third major international recognition after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. Now, Ram Charan, who essayed the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the historic drama, has shared his thoughts on stardom. The actor said, “Stardom pushes you to do better work every day. It's my driving force. Sometimes, it's a burden, but very quickly, I turn it around and make it my strength.”

Talking about the global success that he witnessed after RRR, Ram Charan said, “It has been fantastic, but it's a beautiful responsibility. And once you taste that, you want to recreate that again and again. And it is so difficult to do that.” Ram Charan, who is the son of superstar Chiranjeevi, also shared insights about the pressure around him to be part of such a film family. He said, “The pressure was always there. But I was ignorant about all the stress around me. People would have seen it, but I'd never felt it. I thought it was my journey. Being ignorant was my greatest plus point.”

Earlier this month, Ram Charan, along with his father megastar Chiranjeevi, hosted Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in Hyderabad. In the viral pictures, the father-son duo are twinning in all-black outfits. The picture shows all three of them engrossed in a conversation over a cup of beverage.

Recently, Ram Charan paid a visit to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple with his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara. On the occasion of their daughter's six-month birth anniversary, the couple sought blessings at the temple, which marked their first outing as a family in Mumbai.

Ram Charan was last seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya, alongside his father Chiranjeevi. Up next, the actor has S. Shankar's Game Changer, wherein he will share the screen space with Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release next year in September.