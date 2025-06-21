Priya Sachdev's Old Post For Husband Sunjay Kapur Resurfaces After His Death: "Always Knew You Could..."

Businessman and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in London. He was 53.

Following his death, an old anniversary post by his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, resurfaced on social media.

In a heartfelt anniversary message, she wrote, "Happy anniversary, my handsome husband. Love you unconditionally. I always knew you could run together, we fly! With you, life has been filled with laughter, happiness, excitement, adventure and madness! You make me my better half...thank you for always being there for me and, most importantly, for us! (sic)."

Reports indicated that Sunjay suffered a heart attack after swallowing a bee during the match. This was later confirmed by business consultant Suhel Seth. Sources said that Kapur began to feel suffocated and asked to stop the game. He stepped out of the field and later suffered a heart attack.

Sunjay was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club and was part of the team Aureus, which he also patronised. The match was against Sujan, a team run by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

His last rites were reportedly delayed due to legal formalities linked to his US citizenship. Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay's father-in-law, earlier told NDTV that once the necessary paperwork is completed, his body will be brought to India for the final rites.

Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have a son, Azarias, who was born in December 2016. He was previously married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 and got divorced in 2016. The couple has two children - Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2011.

Before his marriage to Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

