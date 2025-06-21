Video Of Sunjay Kapur After Collapsing At Polo Match, Moments Before His Death, Goes Viral

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 while playing polo in London, United Kingdom.

According to reports, a bee flew into his mouth during the match, blocking his windpipe and leading to a heart attack.

His company later issued a statement confirming that he had died of a heart attack, without revealing further details.

Sunjay's funeral was held in Delhi on June 19. It was attended by Karisma Kapoor and their children, Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present.

Following the funeral, a video has surfaced online. The video, shared by the businessman's close friend Ajit Nandal, shows Sunjay lying motionless on the ground while CPR is being administered. It also shows rescue teams attempting to revive him on the polo ground.

Last rescue video of Sanjay Kapoor 🙏match between Sajjan jaisal and Sanjay team,sujjan also there 🐎

Very sad time for all horse lovers, Rest in peace my friend 🙏 #sanjaykapoor #polo pic.twitter.com/vWHWFFoqqg — Ajit Nandal 🐎Indian Cowboy (@AjitNandal) June 14, 2025

Reports indicated that Sunjay suffered a heart attack after swallowing a bee during the match. This was later confirmed by business consultant Suhel Seth. Sources said that Kapur began to feel suffocated and asked to stop the game. He stepped out of the field and later suffered a heart attack.

Sunjay was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club and was part of the team Aureus, which he also patronised. The match was against Sujan, a team run by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

His last rites were reportedly delayed due to legal formalities linked to his US citizenship. Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay's father-in-law, earlier told NDTV that once the necessary paperwork is completed, his body will be brought to India for the final rites.

Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have a son, Azarias, who was born in December 2016. He was previously married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 and got divorced in 2016. The couple has two children - Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2011.

Before his marriage to Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.