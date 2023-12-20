Ram Charan, Upasana Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Temple On Daughter Klin Kaara's 6-Month Birth Anniversary

Ram Charan, Upasana and Klin Kaara in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple

RRR star Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara paid a visit to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple on Wednesday on the occasion of the little one's six-month birth anniversary. The celeb couple was pictured along with their daughter at the temple where they had gone to seek blessings. Notably, this marks their first outing as a family in Mumbai. In a video that has emerged, Ram Charan can be seen climbing down the stairs of the temple. He can be seen dressed in white shirt and trousers. He is accompanied by his wife Upasana, who can be seen carrying baby Klin Kaara in her arms while looking lovely in blue. Further in the video, we can see dad Ram Charan proceeding towards his car with his family. He can be seen guarding his wife and child from the crowd as fans surround him for pictures.

In another video from inside the temple, the trio can be seen praying with folded hands. We can then see Ram Charan and his wife Upasana taking part in some rituals before leaving the premises.

A few days ago, Ram Charan was photographed arriving in the city. Days later, his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara also joined him. Videos and pictures of them outside their home In Mumbai's Bandra made their way online.

ICYDK, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few months ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony alongside a caption that read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparent."

On the work front, Ram Charan, who had a blockbuster start to the year with his film RRR winning an Oscar, is now all set to feature in Shankar's Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.