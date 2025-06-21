<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Fails To Surpass <i>Laal Singh Chaddha</i>'s Opening Day Earnings

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, released in theatres on June 20.

What

Sitaare Zameen Par opened to a modest start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 11.5 crore on its first day.

Sitaare Zameen Par recorded an occupancy rate of 21.43 per cent across the Hindi-speaking regions, with the highest turnout during night shows.

Background

The first-day collections are slightly lower than the opening day collection of Aamir's last release, Laal Singh Chaddha, which earned Rs 11.7 crore in 2022.

However, Laal Singh Chaddha went on to earn only around Rs 60 crore in total. In comparison, Taare Zameen Par had earned Rs 2 crore on its opening day in 2007.

While the first-day figures are not exceptional, the film is expected to pick up momentum over the weekend due to strong word-of-mouth and positive audience feedback.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza. Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka, have backed the film.

In A Nusthell

