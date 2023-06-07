Ram Charan Shares Sharwanand And Rakshita Reddy's Jaipur Wedding Pics

Ram Charan pictured with the couple. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Telugu actor Sharwanand married his fiancee Rakshita Reddy in a lavish ceremony this week. The wedding was attended by his close friends from the South film industry, including his BFF Ram Charan. The RRR actor, who is Sharwanand's childhood friend, wouldn't have missed the grand celebration for the world. On Wednesday, Ram Charan shared a photo with the newlyweds and congratulated them. “Dearest Sharwanand and Rakshita, congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness,” he wrote in the caption. The photo featured groom Sharwanand and bride Rakshita Reddy complementing each other in ivory wedding attire. Ram Charan opted for an off-white sherwani to wear on the special day.

Ram Charan shared a photo from the pre-wedding event on his Instagram Stories, too. It showed him having a heartwarming moment with Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy. Ram Charan looks dashing in a black traditional outfit in the photo.

Ram Charan also shared a glimpse of his close friendship with Sharwanand. They look all smiles in the photo.

Sharwanand's wedding was also attended by his Maha Samudram co-star Siddharth and actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The rumoured couple were spotted leaving for Jaipur at the Mumbai airport last week. A guest named Varun Reddy shared some unseen pictures from the grand ceremony. In some photos, Sharwanand is seen completing wedding rituals while in others, Siddharth and Aditi look happy, posing together.

A video has also been doing rounds on the Internet as it shows Siddharth delivering a special performance at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding.

Siddharth singing Oye Oye in Sharwanand Wedding???????? pic.twitter.com/ZBzeacu1io — Johnnie Walker (@roopezh) June 6, 2023

Sharwanand was last seen in the series, Unstoppable With NBK.