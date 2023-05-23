To RRR Star Ray Stevenson, Tributes From Co-Stars Ram Charan And Jr NTR

Ray Stevenson in a still from RRR. (courtesy: YouTube)

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who is most popular among the Indian audience for his role in the superhitRRR, died in Italy on Sunday. He was 58. In light of the tragic news, superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who headlined the SS Rajamouli directorial, paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Jr NTR, who played the role of Komaram Bheem in the film, said, “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”

Offering his condolences, Ram Charan said, “Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, you'll be remembered forever.”

Director SS Rajamouli shared a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of the film and expressed his grief. In the image, the director and Ray Stevenson are seen sharing a laugh amid the shoot. In his note, SS Rajamouli said, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

The official Twitter page of RRR also paid tribute to the actor by sharing a behind-the-scenes image. The tweet says, “He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon.”

Ray Stevenson played the role of the British Governor in the 2022 film which went on to receive several international acclaims including an Oscar award for Best Original Song. The late actor is also known for his work in acclaimed projects such as the Thor series, Dexter, Punisher: War Zone, and King Arthur, among others.