Ray Stevenson Was 56 When He Filmed This 'Difficult' RRR Scene. See Tribute From Team

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

Actor Ray Stevenson, a familiar face in India due to his role in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRRdied on Sunday. He was 58. The Irish actor played the role of the British Governor in the film which went on to become a global sensation following its release in 2022. Following the news of the actor's death, the team of RRR has shared a special tribute featuring a behind-the-scenes image of the actor on the sets of the film. In it, he is seen performing a stunt while hanging mid-air with the help of a cable and crane. Along with the photo, a note from the team of RRR said, “He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon [heart-break emoji].”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Confirming the news of his death, the team of RRR had earlier shared another post. This upload too was a still from the film. The caption reads, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT.”

Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli also expressed his grief in a social media post. He shared a still from the sets of the film and said, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

In the image, Ray Stevenson and SS Rajamouli are seen sharing a laugh amid shoot.

As per a report by Variety, Ray Stevenson died in Italy. He was known for his work in projects such as Dexter, Punisher: War Zone, King Arthur, and the Thor series.