Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Green Wedding Plan: Virtual Invite, Carbon Offset And More

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani posed together. (courtesy: Rakulpreetsingh)

The big fat wedding of actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to take place on February 22 in Goa. Now, a week ahead of the wedding festivities, a source close to the couple has confirmed that the wedding will be eco-friendly. Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said, "No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point.” Stressing on the couple's intent to have a green wedding, the source elaborated, "These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple's wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It's a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.”

Earlier a source told Hindustan Times that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani would be opting for a "no phone policy for the guests" policy to ensure that the wedding is a private affair. The source said, "They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests”. The source also revealed details about the theme of the wedding. "They are closely looking over the decor and theme. One thing is certain that it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality," noted the source.

Earlier, about making her relationship public with Jackky in 2021, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.