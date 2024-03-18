Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Plant Trees In Name Of Guests At Their Goa Wedding

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their wedding by planting a tree for each guest, who was part of their big day. The couple, who got married in Goa last month, made all the headlines for hosting an eco-friendly wedding. Now, Rakul has dropped a montage on Instagram of the tree-planting initiative. The couple collaborated with Grow Billion Trees for the act. In the clip, Rakul can be heard saying, “I have always believed that you have to give it back to society when the planet gives us everything that we need to lead a great life. I think this is the minimum that you can do and have these kinds of drives to give back to society and that is the value that I believe in very strongly. I feel that they are all running in this fast-paced world to grow but very little attention is paid to the environment. We are just consuming and not giving back anything and that is where tree plantation plays a very-very important role because it is in such important moments when you remember to take care of the world, the planet that you live in. That is the value of its alliance with.”

Sharing the clip, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Thank youuuu Grow Billion Trees for helping Jackky Bhagnani and me realise our dream of planting a tree for each guest at our wedding! You guys are doing an incredible job. Let's all do our small bit to give back to the planet today for a better tomorrow.”

Film Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared the same video with his narration and wrote, “Embarking on our journey of love and sustainability, Rakul Preet Singh and I planted trees, one for each cherished guest at our wedding standing together for marking carbon footprint. A big thank you to everyone for joining our celebrations and making it a fairy tale we dreamt of with all of your blessings.”

A week ahead of their star-studded wedding festivities in Goa, a source close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani confirmed that the wedding will be eco-friendly. In conversation with the Hindustan Times, the source said, "No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point.” Pointing out the couple's intent to have a green wedding, the source elaborated, "These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple's wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It's a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021.