Rakul Preet Singh In New Pics With Mom And Dad From Her Wedding Festivities

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh, who got married to Jackky Bhagnani in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21, shared a bunch of new photographs, featuring her mom Kulwinder Kaur and dad Rajender Kaur, from her wedding festivities. In her latest post, the Doctor G actress thanked her wedding caterers for ensuring that the food at the wedding is clean and healthy. In the pictures from her mehendi ceremony, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen being fed laddoos by her parents. Sharing the lovely pictures, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Weddings are all about love and bonding and of course food and needless to say lots of meetha !! A biggggg genuine thankyou to @theladdoowala for creating clean jaggery based gourmet goodness for us so I could eat many many ladoos. Parents were happy cos they fed us and I was happy cos it was guilt free and of course yummy. Also want to thank @itchhatalrejadesigns for creating such beautiful invites for our wedding . Elegant and soulful. you are the sweetest. Thanking each and every person involved in the process of creating a perfect day for us."

In an earier post, Rakul Preet Singh shared pictures in which she can be seen wearing her "comfort" sneakers proudly at different wedding functions. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a sheer outfit and teaming it up with glittering sneakers. The second picture features only Rakul's sneakers that she teamed up with a lehenga. Rakul wrote in the caption, "Before and after. what doesn't change is the comfort. #sneakergirl" Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram last week. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky's Goa wedding was a starry affair. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol attended the wedding festivities.