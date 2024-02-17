Ahead Of Wedding, Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Offer Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple

Rakul and Jackky pictured together at the temple

On Saturday afternoon, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived together at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of their wedding. Rakul Preet Singh was dressed in a pink salwar suit. She kept her accessories minimal while Jackky wore a green kurta. He teamed it up with black pants. In a viral video from the venue, a paparazzo can be heard saying, "Congratulations, in advance." Another paparazzo teases Jackky with these words, "Sir, see you in Goa." To this, Jackky only smiles. The couple will reportedly get married in Goa on February 22. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Thursday night, Rakul, dressed in black, was pictured arriving at Jackky Bhagnani's house. Videos from the venue are already viral. In the video, Rakul can be seen making her way to Jackky's house with family members and relatives. Jackky's house has been decorated with lights. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Earlier, a source close to the couple claimed that their Goa wedding will be eco-friendly. Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said, "No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point." Emphasizing on the couple's intent to have a green wedding, the source added, "These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple's wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It's a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rakul and Jackky have changed their wedding venue to Goa as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for influential families to host grand festivities in the country itself. Pinkvilla quoted a source stating, "Rakul and Jackky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

After making her relationship public with Jackky in 2021, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."