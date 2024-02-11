Rakul Preet Singh On Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani: 'It Boils Down To Being Complete In Yourself'

Image shared on Instagram . (courtesy: JackkyBhagnani)

Rakul Preet Singh , who is reportedly all set to marry her long time boyfriend Jaccky Bhagnani in February of this year, opened up about her equation with the producer in an interview with Cosmopolitan India. The Doctor G actress said, "It's never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that's something that both Jackky Bhagnani] and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it — the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”

Shedding light on the importance of finding the right partner, Rakul Preet Singh said, "And, of course, it is important to have the right partner. I would just say that all those women who are ambitious should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities. Of course, men and women can have it all, and women can have a little more.”

Earlier, Hindustan Times quoted a source that confirmed their February wedding. "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate." The source further added, "They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private." In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. "Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break," said the source.

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34. Jackky Bhagnani acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few.