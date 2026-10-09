Rajkummar Rao Admits <i>Dada</i> Makers Have Learnt A Lesson After Poster Criticism

Rajkummar Rao believes the team behind Sourav Ganguly's biopic, Dada, needs to slow down and get things right. The actor has reacted to the criticism that followed the film's first poster, admitting that the makers have learnt a lesson from the response. He also said the reaction made one thing clear: Sourav Ganguly's fans are deeply invested in the film.

Speaking to Mashable India, Rajkummar Rao addressed the response to the poster, which was unveiled on July 8 to mark the former India captain's birthday.

“The ones who made the poster have understood, they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there's no hurry. I think the team has learned its lesson. But they have also understood that dada's fan following is crazy,” he said.

The poster featured Rajkummar recreating Sourav Ganguly's famous shirtless celebration at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. The actor was seen waving the Indian flag while wearing blue pants, bringing back memories of the former cricketer's celebration after India's victory in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final.

However, the first look soon attracted criticism, with several people questioning its execution and some suggesting that it looked AI-generated. The response put the poster under scrutiny, with fans sharing their views on how the iconic cricketing moment had been recreated.

While the poster's reception has been mixed, Rajkummar Rao has been getting to know the man he will portray on screen. The actor revealed that he has met Sourav Ganguly several times and spent a considerable amount of time with him in Kolkata while working on the film.

“I have met Sourav Ganguly many times and have even shot at his home and at Eden Gardens. We were in Kolkata for a while, and I have spent a lot of time with Dada. We have discussed a lot of things. We have also discussed things that I cannot reveal now, because it's important to know personal things to understand a person's mind. He was very open about it; he laid his life bare before me. We all love him; he's a legend. He laid the foundation for what the Indian team is today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently promoting Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, directed by Avinash Arun. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the courtroom drama also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.

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