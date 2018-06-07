Rajinikanth's Kaala Releases. In Chennai, Fans Cheer, Set Off Fireworks At Crack Of Dawn

Highlights
This is a scene from outside a theatre in Chennai at 4.15 am on Thursday morning. Fans yelling and cheering for Rajinikanth - some wearing customized Kaala t-shirts.
Here are more glimpses of how fans welcomed Rajinikanth's new film on Thursday morning:
It begins #KaalaAtRohini#FansFortRohinipic.twitter.com/9dl5uPrDkW— Rohini SilverScreens (@RohiniSilverScr) June 6, 2018
#Kaala#KaalatheRageofRajinikanth that fantastic title card moment 4:30 am Jothi ....One word ELECTRIFYING pic.twitter.com/qH6b2I4Diq— Udhai (@UdhaiShankar) June 7, 2018
At Wadala #Kaalapic.twitter.com/466pSlivD6— Faiz (@NotFaiz) June 7, 2018
Meanwhile, in France:
Lucky guy #Kaalapic.twitter.com/WmWLSqGAyG— Faiz (@NotFaiz) June 7, 2018
This is not INDIA— #KaalaFrance 2.0 #TeraU165 (@universe_tera) June 6, 2018
This is FRANCE#Kaala Premiere Celebration
Get ready for the Marana Mass
Therikka Viduvom@MegaCGRepinay#KaalaFrance#KaalatheRageofRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/v2Hd1i0CXk
No wonder Kaala earned Rs 230 crore in pre-release business. Rajinikanth's massive fan base ensured that the theatrical and music rights of the film (in all languages) worldwide sold over Rs 230 crore, stated a report in Hindustan Times. If the film collects Rs 280 crore more then it will secure a position on the list of 2018's commercial hit films.
Meanwhile, the dark clouds for Kaala in Karnataka haven't subsided entirely. Despite the Supreme Court's ruling in the favour of the film's release in Karnataka, pro-Kannada groups have threatened to disrupt screenings in the state. Upset with Rajinikanth's statement over the Cauvery row, a Karnataka film body banned the release of the film earlier this month. On the eve of the film's release Rajinikanth requested the outfits to not disturb the screening. "I have not done any mistake. Please do not disturb those who want to watch the movie. I request your cooperation," he said in Kannada, reports news agency PTI.
