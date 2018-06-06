Rajinikanth Appeals To Kannadigas For Smooth Release Of Kaala Rajinikanth, 67, expressed hope that Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will take all necessary steps to ensure the film's release tomorrow as per the Karnataka High Court order.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth said if the movie doesn't release in Karnataka it would not look good Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth today sought the cooperation of the people of neighbouring Karnataka for the smooth release of his movie Kaala, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow.



"I have not done any mistake. Please do not disturb those who want to watch the movie. I request your cooperation," he said in Kannada outside his Poes Garden residence.



The 67-year-old actor expressed hope that Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will take all necessary steps to ensure the film's release tomorrow as per the Karnataka High Court order.



"I want to tell those who are protesting against the release of the movie that I had asked Karnataka to abide by the Cauvery Management Board, which is a Supreme Court ruling. I don't know what is wrong in it."



"I also told dams must be administered by the board," he said, adding the efforts to stall the release of the movie "do not seem right".



It is 'surprising' to know that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce was also part of those who were making such attempts, he alleged.



The chamber has to ensure protection of interests of film producers and distributors, he noted.



Miffed with Rajinikanth's reported comments that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing in toto, the KFCC on May 29 decided not to



Rajinikanth said the movie will be released across the world and if it doesn't release in Karnataka it would not look good.



"They must understand it. We do not have any intention to affect their interests," he said.



Mr Kumaraswamy had requested the distributor of Kaala not to release it in "this kind of atmosphere," but said his government would follow the high court order on the issue.



The Karnataka High Court had yesterday directed the state government to provide necessary security for



The Supreme Court today declined to stall the release of the Rajinikanth-starrer.



