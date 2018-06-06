Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' Appeal As HD Kumaraswamy Bows To Fringe In Karnataka: 10 Points

Rajinikanth's film 'Kaala' is scheduled to release worldwide on June 7, but faces trouble in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A day before superstar-politician Rajinikanth's film "Kaala" hits theatres across the country, the Supreme Court refused to stop its screening but Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that the film should not be released in his state "in the present situation". Mr Kumaraswamy, who took charge two weeks ago, has been accused by many of bowing to groups who are upset with Rajinikanth over his comments on the Cauvery river dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Rejecting a petition to block it, the Supreme Court said: "Everybody is waiting for the film to be released."