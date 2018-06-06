Rajinikanth's Kaala Is Halfway To Hit Status Already, With 230 Crore Earned Even Before Release

Kaala, starring Rajinikanth, is all set for worldwide release tomorrow and business-wise the film produced by Dhanush (Rajinikanth's son-in-law) has done nearly half its work already. As per a Hindustan Times report, the pre-release business of Kaala (through its theatrical and music rights) is Rs 230 crore and it needs another Rs 280 crore to be declared a commercial hit. Cheers! The said collection doesn't include revenue from Karnataka, where the fate of the film's release is still indecisive - but more about that later. In India, Kaala's top money-making market was Tamil Nadu followed by Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The Rs 230 crore pre-release business is inclusive of the Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions, reports Hindustan Times.
Highlights
- The film's pre-release business worldwide is Rs 230 crore
- This is inclusive of the Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions
- Kaala releases worldwide on June 7
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to stall the release of Kaala in Karnataka saying: "You (the petitioner) want an injunction against the release of the movie. Everybody is waiting for the film to be released," reports news agency PTI. However, there's no update on the ban imposed by the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce following Rajinikanth's comment on the Cauvery row, in which he sided with the Supreme Court's order.
As per the Hindustan Times report, if Kaala's release had not hit the speed-breaker named Karnataka, the pre-release collection would've been nearly Rs 300 crore.
Kaala is directed by Pa Ranjith, whose last collaboration with Rajinikanth was Kabali, which reportedly collected Rs 650 crore worldwide. The film's overseas business was whopping Rs 259 crore.
In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays the 'don of Dharavi,' which is said to be one of Mumbai's biggest slums). The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar.