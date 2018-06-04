Rajinikanth's Kaala: Fans, Film Body Seek Intervention To Lift Ban In Karnataka After Rajinikanth's alleged comment on the Cauvery row, a film boy banned the release of Kaala in Karnataka

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth in Kaala. (Image courtesy: Twitter) New Delhi: Highlights A Karnataka film body banned the release of Kaala The ban was imposed after Rajinikanth's comments on the Cauvery row Kaala is slated for worldwide release on June 7 Kaala earlier this month in protest against the 67-year-old actor's alleged comments on the Cauvery row, in which he favoured the Supreme Court's order on sharing the water from Cauvery River. As per a PTI report, Sakshi Mehra, president of the Film Federation of India, requested the SIFCC to talk with KFCC to lift the ban on Kaala. Accordingly, SIFCC secretary L Suresh sent a letter to KFCC to suggesting conducting a meeting with the Kannada outfits opposing the film's release.



"I have spoken to KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu and also written a letter to him. The KFCC would probably call for a meeting with the outfits tomorrow or the day after," he said. The SIFCC secretary also told PTI that cinema being mixed with politics in this way is "unfortunate" and it will only "result in a loss to the film industry." He said: "The ban on Kaala will not only affect the Tamil film industry, but also the Kannada film fraternity and the Indian film industry as a whole."



Meanwhile, Karnataka Rajinikanth Fans Association also wrote to the KFCC seeking intervention. Rajani Santosh, president of the fans association, told PTI: "Politics should not be mixed with cinema. Rajinikanth had made remarks on the formation of Cauvery water board, which could be beneficial to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu."







Kaala is produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and directed by Pa Ranjith. The



Kaala is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 7.



(With inputs from PTI)



