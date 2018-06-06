"Everybody Waiting For Rajinikanth's Kaala," Says Supreme Court; Refuses To Stall Release The petitioner has approached the top court against the May 16 order of the Madras High Court which has posted his plea against the release of the movie for hearing on June 16.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' is scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow. (File photo) New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to stall the release of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' which is scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow. A vacation bench comprising Justices A K Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain a plea by K S Rajashekaran, who sought an injunction against



"You want an injunction against the release of the movie. Everybody is waiting for the film to be released," the bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.



The petitioner has approached the top court against the May 16 order of the Madras High Court which has posted his plea against the release of the movie for hearing on June 16. The petitioner has claimed that his copyright-protected work related to story scenes and songs were used by the producer of the movie without prior permission.



The Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce had called for a



Last month, after the Congress government of Siddaramaiah was voted out of power in Karnataka, Rajinikanth reportedly said whichever government comes to power, Karnataka should release Cauvery waters for Tamil Nadu. Mr Kumaraswamy had responded by asking Rajinikanth to visit the state and see the condition of farmers and the water level in the dams, before commenting on the matter.



The Supreme Court today refused to stall the release of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' which is scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow. A vacation bench comprising Justices A K Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain a plea by K S Rajashekaran, who sought an injunction against release of the movie "You want an injunction against the release of the movie. Everybody is waiting for the film to be released," the bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.The petitioner has approached the top court against the May 16 order of the Madras High Court which has posted his plea against the release of the movie for hearing on June 16. The petitioner has claimed that his copyright-protected work related to story scenes and songs were used by the producer of the movie without prior permission. The Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce had called for a ban on the film in the state following the actor-politician's remarks on the release of Cauvery waters.Last month, after the Congress government of Siddaramaiah was voted out of power in Karnataka, Rajinikanth reportedly said whichever government comes to power, Karnataka should release Cauvery waters for Tamil Nadu. Mr Kumaraswamy had responded by asking Rajinikanth to visit the state and see the condition of farmers and the water level in the dams, before commenting on the matter. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter